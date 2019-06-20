|
Mrs. Norma (Silvernail) Gates, 89, formerly of Danvers, beloved wife of the late Carl P. Gates, Jr. passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Watson) Silvernail. Raised and educated in Middleton and Danvers, she was a graduate of the former Holten High School, class of 1948, and continued her education at Brown University graduating in 1952 earning her Bachelors degree in Education. Norma spent her professional career as a teacher starting in Hatfield and Wenham, and later as a Chapter 1 teacher in Danvers and Lawrence. A longtime Danvers resident, Norma was a member of the League of Women Voters, and volunteered in the Danvers Public School system and at the Senior Center. She was a 50+ year member of Maple Street Congregational Church of Danvers. Norma was the first woman to serve as Moderator of the Church Council and was one of the first women to serve communion in her role as Deacon. She formed and led the Greeting and Usher Ministry Team that welcomes members and guests to church every Sunday. She was also awarded the designation of Deacon Emeritus. She devoted numerous hours to her community and enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships she made throughout the years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Norma is survived by her daughters, Marcy (Rod) Michaud of Fairfield, CT, Sally (Jim) Whitaker Bergquist of Marstons Mills, MA, her 3 grandchildren, Daniel Michaud, Jenna Whitaker and Jordan Whitaker, 1 great-grandchild, Alice Whitaker and 4 nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Warren Silvernail. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers on Friday, June 28th from 4 to 6 P.M. Normas memorial service will be held in the Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers on Saturday, June 29th at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Normas memory to Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple Street, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from June 20 to June 28, 2019