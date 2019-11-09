Home

Ralf Lee Hartwell Jr. died peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019, while a resident at Brooksby Village. A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Ralfs life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 188 Elliot St., Danvers at 10:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 followed by a reception. Interment will be at the Christ Church communal columbarium, 43 Pine Street, Exeter, NH at 2:00pm that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N Michigan Avenue Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. This organization stimulates original research in pursuit of a cure for myleofibrosis, the disease that took the life of Ralfs wife. Marguerite in 1992.
Published in Herald Citizen from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019
