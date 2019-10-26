|
Raymond F. Harmony, a beloved son, father, and brother passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 at the GENESIS Long-term Care facility in Exeter, NH. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the oldest of four children, his parents were Joe Harmony and Margaret Fulton Harmony, both long term residents of Danvers. Mr. Harmony leaves his daughter Cheryl Harmony Rafizadeh and grandson Darya of Chester, NY; a son, Eric Harmony and granddaughter Nikole of Wenham, Mass. In addition, he is mourned by his beloved sister, Denise (Harmony) Devlin of Kingston, NH, his niece Donna Devlin of Bethlehem, NH; two brothers, Joe Cowan Harmony of Mt. Pleasant, SC and William Harmony of Peabody, MA; and nephews Rich Devlin, Joe Devlin, Mathew Harmony, and Christian Harmony. Mr. Harmony grew up in Danvers and attended Newman Prep in Boston. As a young man in his 20 s, he was very interested in designing drag racing cars. His interest in metal work and design led him into a successful fabrication and machine business, which included the designing and manufacturing of key components of the Hubble telescope for NASA and the Patriot missile system for the Raytheon Corporation. While still in his twenties, he started and ran Harmony Metal Products on Maple Street in Danvers. We do not know the extent of his other projects as he had a military security clearance and was unable to share all. In the late 1970s, he moved his company to Holderness, NH where it ran successfully for many years until his retirement in 2014. While living in Danvers, Mr. Harmony was an enthusiastic member of the Danvers unit of the Massachusetts National Guard. Throughout his life Mr. Harmony enjoyed a wide array of activities away from his business life. He owned a deep water yacht moored at Pickering Wharf, learned to fly his own airplane, enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid skier, a well-known figure around the resort of Waterville Valley and a longtime member of the Pemi-Valley Snow Mobile Club and the Owls Nest golf community in Campton, NH. Raymond was a generous supporter of the theater arts and the adaptive sports programs in the Plymouth, NH area. He will be interred in the family burial lot in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Danvers, MA on November 1 , 2019 at 3:00 PM Friends and relatives are invited to attend to say goodbye to Raymond. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family. www.csnh.com
