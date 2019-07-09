|
Raymond J. Chasse, resident of Lynn previously of Danvers, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Lynn on November 27, 1960, Raymond was the devoted son of the late Raymond J. Chasse and Patricia A. (Merrick) Chasse. He was the loving father of Trevor and Ryan Chasse of Danvers; the beloved brother of Pamela A. Carroll of Brookline, Russell Chasse of Lynn, Richard J. Chasse of Belmont, Paul A. Chasse of Burlington, Patrick A. Chasse of Salem, and Peter A. Chasse of Lynn; Raymond is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and his former spouse Karen Chasse of Danvers. Born and educated in Lynn. Rays kind and loving heart, positivity, encouragement, words of love, faith, and perseverance touched many of our lives. Today the earth lost a wonderful man and heaven gained a beautiful spirit. Visiting hours will be held at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St. Lynn on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral will be from the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral Mass in Saint Pius V Church at 10:00 AM. The Interment of Raymond will be private and under the care of the Cuffe-McGinn funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations made in Raymonds honor to the . To share any memories and thoughts of condolences please visit the online memorial and Obituary at www. CuffeMcGinn.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from July 9 to July 16, 2019