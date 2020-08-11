Robert E. Caliga passed away July 18 in Naples Florida, just shy of his 100th birthday. Bob was born 8/28/1920 to Joseph S Caliga and Hilda Butnam Caliga in Marblehead, MA. After his mother's death in 1926, he spent two years in Charlottesville, VA with his younger brother, Charles Farley Caliga before returning to MA to be raised by his father and step-mother, Pauline Caliga in Danvers, MA. Bob attended Phillips Exeter Academy, graduated from Danvers High School and served in the Navy signal corps and air corps, before continuing his career in his father's textile business. In 1947 Bob married June Babbitt who predeceased him in 2010, and during their 63 years of marriage, they raised three children, Susan Parent who resides in Florida with her husband Richard Parent, Linda Caliga who lives in Newton, MA, and Robert Caliga Jr. who lives in Littleton, Colorado. He has 7 grandchildren, George Parent, Constantina Parent, Tatiana Parent Fisher, Nicholas Parent, Lindsey Caliga, Rachel Caliga, and Sara Caliga, and 8 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, Maria, Raymond, Gerald, Robert, Bruce and Nina. During his time in Danvers, Bob was an active member of Maple Street Congregational Church in Danvers and upon moving to Florida was a member of the Naples United Church of Christ. One of Bob's proudest accomplishments was his 25 + years of service to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County where he served a term as President and as a volunteer until the age of 96. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.



