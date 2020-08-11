1/
Robert E. Caliga
Robert E. Caliga passed away July 18 in Naples Florida, just shy of his 100th birthday. Bob was born 8/28/1920 to Joseph S Caliga and Hilda Butnam Caliga in Marblehead, MA. After his mother's death in 1926, he spent two years in Charlottesville, VA with his younger brother, Charles Farley Caliga before returning to MA to be raised by his father and step-mother, Pauline Caliga in Danvers, MA. Bob attended Phillips Exeter Academy, graduated from Danvers High School and served in the Navy signal corps and air corps, before continuing his career in his father's textile business. In 1947 Bob married June Babbitt who predeceased him in 2010, and during their 63 years of marriage, they raised three children, Susan Parent who resides in Florida with her husband Richard Parent, Linda Caliga who lives in Newton, MA, and Robert Caliga Jr. who lives in Littleton, Colorado. He has 7 grandchildren, George Parent, Constantina Parent, Tatiana Parent Fisher, Nicholas Parent, Lindsey Caliga, Rachel Caliga, and Sara Caliga, and 8 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, Maria, Raymond, Gerald, Robert, Bruce and Nina. During his time in Danvers, Bob was an active member of Maple Street Congregational Church in Danvers and upon moving to Florida was a member of the Naples United Church of Christ. One of Bob's proudest accomplishments was his 25 + years of service to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County where he served a term as President and as a volunteer until the age of 96. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.

August 7, 2020
Susan, Linda, and Bobby
You and your families are in our thoughts and prayers.
Brian and Anne Caliga Harper
Anne Harper
Family
August 7, 2020
Dad, we will all miss you.
You were a great father, grandfather and great grandfather. I will always remember our summer family vacation travels, the winters skiing together, your support of our schooling and extra curricular activities and all the opportunities you have given us.
I will miss our yearly vacations in Florida with you (and mom while she was with us) and helping you with some of your habitat duties when I was there.
I am proud to have been your son and cherish the character and qualities you passed on to us.
I know you and mom can now resume your journeys happily together again.
I love you Dad and will keep you and Mom in my heart forever.

Robert E. Caliga Jr. (Bobby)
Robert E. Caliga Jr. (Bobby)
Son
July 30, 2020
Sorry for your Loss may the God of comfort be with you and your family at this time Rev
D D
July 30, 2020
Mr. Caliga,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during WW II and for being a member of the Greatest Generation. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
July 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GHP & LM
