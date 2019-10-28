|
Mrs. Ruth A. (Perkins) Sylvester, 93, of Brooksby Village Peabody, formerly of Danvers, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health surrounded by family on October 25, 2019. Ruth was born on July 22, 1926, the middle daughter of the late Winfred and Edith Perkins. She was raised in Lakeville, MA and was a graduate of Memorial High School in Middleborough (1944) where she played field hockey, basketball and softball. Ruth was married to Edwin Sylvester from May 20, 1950, until the time of his passing in 1982. They lived on Pine Street in Danvers for many years where they raised four daughters. For the last twenty years she resided at Brooksby Village in Peabody. She was a member of the First Church of Danvers, Congregational. Ruth worked at various bookkeeping and payroll positions including at the Internal Revenue Service and Danvers State Hospital. Many girls from the Tapleyville and Highlands neighborhoods in Danvers knew Mrs. Sylvester as their Girl Scout Leader. She was an excellent cook and a talented knitter and seamstress. Ruth valued a quality education and knew the importance of good reading skills. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the Middle School in Danvers working with students to help them improve their reading skills. She also knitted blankets for at risk newborns. As a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, Ruth rarely missed watching a game. A world traveler, Ruth took many trips to such places as Alaska, Africa, China and Hawaii. She enjoyed meeting new people and loved animals and nature. There was not a child, dog, cat or birch tree she did not love. Her current cat, Gunther, provided much comfort to her in the last few years. He has now moved to his new home in Old Orchard Beach, ME. Ruth is survived by her four daughters, Ann of Old Orchard Beach, ME; Jane of Newburyport, Nancy of Ann Arbor, MI; and Susan of Amesbury. She also leaves her grandson, Matthew Lavoie of Hampton, N.H. and her granddaughter, Brittany Guertin (Dan) and great-granddaughter, Zoe Guertin of Fall River. Her older sister, Martha Mitchell of Washington State, sister-in-law, Marie Sylvester of Newburyport and close friend Bill Quinn of Topsfield, also survive as do many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Annette Delano. The family would like to thank Ruth's doctors at Lahey Clinic in Peabody for the many years of support they provided to her. We also thank the many residents of Brooksby Village for being her valued friends. We take great comfort in knowing she has been reunited with our father. She is, no doubt, already sitting at a Mahjong table in Heaven. Arrangements: A private funeral was held with burial in Rock Cemetery, Middleborough, MA. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ruth's name to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland, Ave., Salem, MA 01970 or to The Honeybee Conservancy, 1732 1st Ave., #28748, Ny, NY 10128. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019