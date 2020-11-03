Stephen Wintersteen, age 62, of Beverly, MA, died unexpectedly at his home May 26, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia of complications from adrenal insufficiency. He is survived by his loving wife, Erin, his son Andrew and wife Natslenne and their newborn daughter, Aaliyah Stephanie. He is also survived by his youngest son, Mark, his mother, Betty and her sister Elsie, his sisters Victoria and her husband, George and Suzanne Bernier and her husband Phil. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Gracie. Steve had a Master's degree in Education from Cambridge College and spent his career teaching middle school science in Lynn, MA. Steve was an avid Patriots and Boston sports fan, a gifted harmonica player and baseball coach, leading the school league to win the city championship. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and motor cycling. His love of God and his family is what sustained him. His greatest joy was being a father and loving husband. Steve was an extroverted, delightful, joyous man who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at the Savannah Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, 309 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks. com and to also find the link for the livestreaming of the service.



