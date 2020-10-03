Thomas J. Gunny Lang, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Danvers, MA he is the son of the late Walter and Jewel (Phinney) Lang. Tom proudly served our country during the Vietnam War in both The United States Air Force and The United States Marines. He worked for many years as a veterinary technician until his retirement. Tom loved to ride his motor cycle, split wood and always turn his music all the way up. He enjoyed sports, especially playing hockey and golf. His favorite past time was watching wrestling, but what he enjoyed most was being surrounded by his family. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Anna C. Krahforst - Lang; his loving children, Sean Lang, Thomas Lang, Jr., Laurie Sarracco, Andrew Krahforst -Lang and Andrea Krahfors t-Lang; his grand children, Percilla, Kevin, Brooke, Robert, Cooper, Mason and William. Tom was predeceased by his parents Jewel and Walter Lang, and his brother, Walter Wally Lang, Jr. Those wishing to remember Tom in a special way can make memorial contributions in his name to The Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
/ donate. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tom on Wednesday October 7th at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 732 P Old Rte. 20 New Lebanon. Military honors will be held at the church following Mass. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com
.