William "Bill" Barror, 85, beloved husband of Patricia (Morency) Barror, passed away at Beverly Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Bill was born on April 10, 1935 in Beverly, MA, the son of the late William J. Barror and Alice Louise (McCurdy) Barror. A graduate of Beverly High School Class of 1953, he was a proud Captain of the Beverly High School Football Panthers, a love of which he passed down to his sons and grandsons. He was also a Veteran of the United States Air Force, travelling to many corners of the world while enlisted and continuing those travels while working professionally in the Aviation Industry. As a result of his travels, Bill developed an eclectic taste in world music, and enjoyed listening to and sharing with his family the sounds of Miriam Makeba of South Africa, The Clancy Brothers of Ireland and the Royal Scottish Dragoons Bagpipes, to name a few. Bill was happiest on or near the sea and lived his life residing in Beverly, Ma in addition to many happy years in Sarasota, Florida. He loved boating, fishing and swimming in the ocean, and was an accomplished swimmer in his youth winning the Dane Street Beach to Salem Willows swim challenge multiple times. In addition to his wife he is survived by his eight children, Scott Barror, Deborah Larson and her husband Eric , Kevin Barror, Linda White of Rochester, N.H., Shannon and her partner Toby Kitchener, Sean and his wife Ann (Griffin) Barror, Patrick Barror, William and his wife Amanda (Furnari), all of Beverly. He also leaves a loving sister, Patricia Longobardi and her husband Ronald of Sarasota, FL; eighteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends near and far. He was predeceased in life by his daughter Kathleen. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Beverly Hospital, Johnson Unit 4, for their care and compassion towards Bill. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St. Beverly, MA. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020