|
|
Agnes D. (Godsoe) Holmes, 97, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Southpointe Nursing Center in Fall River, after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Russell L. Holmes. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Percy and May A. (Dennings) Godsoe, she was raised and educated in Easton. Agnes was worked as a candy maker in Brockton and then took a position as a cafeteria worker for Southeastern Regional Vocational High School. Finally, she was employed for many years by Keel Brothers of Mansfield. She was an avid baker, enjoyed reading, knitting and puzzle books. Agnes is survived by two sons, Ronald Sylvester and his wife Paula of Hudson and William Holmes and his wife Rhonda of Fall River; a sister, Lorraine S. Pohl of Raynham; 9 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Joseph Sylvester and sister of the late Daniel Godsoe, Harold Godsoe and William Jacques. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, Taunton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019