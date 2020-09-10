1/1
Alexander J. Gureckis
Alexander J. Gureckis, 83, of West Bridgewater, passed away at home with his family under hospice care on September 9, 2020. Son of the late Alex and Anna (Bukunt) Gureckis, he was raised in Brockton. He and his brother-in-law Ned Handy founded Kitchen Sales in West Bridgewater. He excelled at the game of golf and enjoyed playing with friends and in tournaments all over. Al also enjoyed horseracing, having owned many racehorses. Alex was the beloved husband of Carol (Handy) Gureckis for 57 years; loving father of Paul Gureckis of West Bridgewater, Peter Gureckis of Florida, David Gureckis and his wife Jen of Easton, and the late Laurie Flamos and Alexander Gureckis; dear grandfather of Heather Gureckis, Erik Gureckis, Anna Gureckis, Juliana Gureckis, Josephina Gureckis, Steven Flamos, Zoe Flamos, Alex Flamos, Charlie Gureckis and Teddy Gureckis; and brother of the late Benedict, Anne, and Anthony Gureckis. He cherished his pug Stella and his favorite pug the late Stanley. All are welcome to calling hours Saturday 1:30-4:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. family prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. Respectfully, per COVID-19 protocol, face masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
SEP
12
Calling hours
01:30 - 04:30 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
