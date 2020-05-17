|
Alfred D. Smith, 78,of Brockton, formerly of Easton, passed away on May 3, 2020 due to a heart aneurysm. He was the loving husband of 50 years to Laura M. (Hanson) Smith. Born in Easton, Al was the son of the late Chester Smith Sr. and Margaret (Riordan) Smith. Al was a U.S. Army veteran and was proud to serve his country, and was honorably discharged in 1967. For several years he was employed by Chadwick's. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed working in his yard and going to coffee with his friends Pete, Bill and Dennis. Besides his wife Laura of 50 years he is also survived by 2 sons, Mark D. Smith and his wife Leanne of Brockton and Dale L. Smith and his wife Kimberly of Lakeville; his twin brother, Albert D. Smith of Maine. Al was the proud grandpa of 3 granddaughters, Jessica, Colleen and Hannah and 1 grandson, Maxwell and 2 great-grandchildren all of Massachusetts; he is also survived by his cousin, Jennie Demling and her husband John and several nieces and nephews. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning to Covid-19, a private funeral and interment was held at South Easton Cemetery, Easton. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home 7 Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 17 to May 24, 2020