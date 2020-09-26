Alice C. (Gallant) McLain of Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson and most recently of Weymouth, passed away peacefully with family on September 19, 2020. Alice had a welcoming spirit and enjoyed a full life in the communities in which she was a part. She adored spending time with her granddaughters and was proud of her family. She was creative, innovative and resourceful. Family and friends were always impressed with Alice's ability to expertly sew, find beauty in small details, and effortlessly create something extraordinary from whatever was on hand. Alice owned Alice's Chocolate House in Bridgewater for many years, was a member of the Sweet Adeline's Liberty Belle Chorus for over 30 years, and a chairperson for the Social Committee of High Pond Estates in Bridgewater. Alice treasured her many long friendships. She will be sadly missed. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Charles H. McLain Sr. Loving mother of Charles H. McLain Jr. of Boston, Karen McLain of Uxbridge, Andrea McLain of Weymouth and Elizabeth McLain of North Attleboro. Cherished grandmother of Grace and Sara. Loving sister of Corinne Schlott of Brea, CA and sister-in-law of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Nicholson and her late husband Jim. She is also survived by many dear friends who were like family to her. Services will be private. Although we cannot gather together with Alice's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.