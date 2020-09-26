1/1
Alice C. McLain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice C. (Gallant) McLain of Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson and most recently of Weymouth, passed away peacefully with family on September 19, 2020. Alice had a welcoming spirit and enjoyed a full life in the communities in which she was a part. She adored spending time with her granddaughters and was proud of her family. She was creative, innovative and resourceful. Family and friends were always impressed with Alice's ability to expertly sew, find beauty in small details, and effortlessly create something extraordinary from whatever was on hand. Alice owned Alice's Chocolate House in Bridgewater for many years, was a member of the Sweet Adeline's Liberty Belle Chorus for over 30 years, and a chairperson for the Social Committee of High Pond Estates in Bridgewater. Alice treasured her many long friendships. She will be sadly missed. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Charles H. McLain Sr. Loving mother of Charles H. McLain Jr. of Boston, Karen McLain of Uxbridge, Andrea McLain of Weymouth and Elizabeth McLain of North Attleboro. Cherished grandmother of Grace and Sara. Loving sister of Corinne Schlott of Brea, CA and sister-in-law of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Nicholson and her late husband Jim. She is also survived by many dear friends who were like family to her. Services will be private. Although we cannot gather together with Alice's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved