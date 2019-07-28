|
|
Allison Bonnyman Clarke, 45, of West Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a defiant battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Christopher Clarke; loving mother of William, Patrick and Matthew; daughter of Mildred and the late William Bonnyman; sister of Scott, Kevin, and Leslie (Grundy). In addition to her love of family and friends, Allison was a devoted middle school teacher (French, Spanish) in her hometown of Hingham. She had compassion and a zest for life beyond compare; she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Calling hours held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., West Bridgewater on Tuesday, July 30, from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater followed by interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019