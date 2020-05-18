|
|
Alma T. (Rudolphi) Cordeiro, age 95 of Raynham, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the beloved wife of the late Antone Cordeiro. Alma was born in Bridgewater, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Irma (Carlotti) Rudolphi. After working 30 years for the New England Telephone Co. as a telephone operator, Mrs. Cordeiro retired and then worked many years for the Raynham School Dept. Alma was a graduate of Bridgewater Academy High School. She enjoyed bowling, line dancing and was an active communicant and a volunteer for many activities with Saint Ann Church, Raynham. Alma is survived by a sister, Stella Wagner of Bridgewater and several loving nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Louis Rudolphi, Elsa Horta, Louise Hubacheck and Marguerite Machado. A private funeral service will be held with the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway,Taunton, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Her burial will held in Mayflower Hill Cemetery immediately following. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Saint Ann Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in her name to St Vincent DePaul thru St. Ann Church or to a . For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Journal News Independent from May 18 to May 25, 2020