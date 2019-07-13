|
Andre Urdi, of North Easton, passed away peacefully with family members by his side on July 11, 2019, at the age of 87, after a brief illness. Born September 14, 1931, in San Pier Niceto, Italy, to Rosario Urdi and his wife Carmela (Romano) Urdi, Andre immigrated to the United States in 1957. He was the owner/operator of Andre Coiffures in Easton for over 40 years. His love of Italian culture was evident as he hosted the Italian language radio program Italia Oggi on WBET AM1460 in Brockton for over 25 years and guided tours of Italy and Sicily for several decades. Andre was also very active with the Sons of Italy in both Easton's Alessandro Volta lodge and Stoughton Lodge 1712. He was also host of the Easton local cable access program "Andre Urdi Presents". Andre also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Nicholas (and Cathleen Drury), Benjamin and Melina Urdi. Beloved husband of his wife Carmela (Calderone) Urdi for over 63 years, he was a loving father to his son, Vincent Urdi and his wife Robin Jensen; and his daughter, Maria Urdi; dearly loved brother-in-law of Pasquale Calderone and his wife Teresa (McLaughlin) Calderone. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews from his homeland of Sicily including a sister, Rosalia Cambria Urdi. He was also the brother of the late Antonino Urdi and Maria Amendolia Urdi. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), South Easton, on Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 3-7 p.m. Interment will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Canton Street, Easton, following the Mass. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 13 to July 20, 2019