|
|
Ann C. (Tuite) Lyons, age 82, of Bridgewater died March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Ann was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late James L. and Margaret E. (Quill) Tuite and had lived in Bridgewater for the past 12 years. A 1956 graduate of St. Patrick High School, Ann was a telephone operator for many years, retiring from Verizon. She had been a cook at Stanney's in Brockton. Ann's favorite job was being a cashier at the Halifax Stop & Shop, where it was like working with family. Ann enjoyed playing bingo, travelling and cooking big family dinners. She was a die-hard Red Sox and Patriots fan. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family. Ann was the mother of Robert J. Lyons Jr and his wife Janette of Johnston, R.I., Marie E. Lyons of Bridgewater, Edward P. Lyons of Hull, Patricia J. McGraw and her husband Warren of Bridgewater and the late Lynne A. Lyons and Catherine M. Lyons. She leaves fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Leo Tuite of Brockton, Lydia Devlin of Morrisville, Pa., Edward Tuite of Bridgewater, Sr. Teresa Tuite of Columbus, Ohio, and the late William, Daniel and Margaret Tuite. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services were private for the immediate family. A funeral Mass was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020