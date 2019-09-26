|
|
Ann C. (Costa) Thomas of Bridgewater died September 23, 2019, in Boston Medical Center, at the age of 70. Ann was born in Westport, daughter of the late Lillian (Thompson) and Antone Costa. Ann was raised and educated in Westport graduating from Westport High School. Ann attended the University of Massachusetts, graduated from Bridgewater State College and worked many years for Visions on Cape Cod and also was a nurse's aide for many Plymouth area nursing homes. She was a member of the Lincoln AA Club in Bridgewater, the Bridgewater Polish Club and she loved reading books, playing Yahtzee and was a true animal lover. She was the mother of Danise Thomas of West Bridgewater and Lynn R. Rayner of Taunton; loving companion of Bernie Johns of Bridgewater; sister of Lillian Burbank and Paul Costa of Westport; twin sister of the late Michael Costa; grandmother of Samantha and Alex Rayner whom she dearly loved. Visiting hours will begin at 1 p.m. in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Sunday, September 29, at 1 p.m. and conclude with a service in the funeral home at 4 p.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019