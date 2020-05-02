|
Ann Marie (Satkevich) Green, 75, of Bridgewater since 1971, passed away peacefully April 29, 2020. Raised in Codman Square in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Eva (Kavalauskas) Satkevich. Ann Marie was devoted to her family and home. She enjoyed playing cards and going to Foxwoods and in recent times especially cherished her days spent at West Bridgewater Senior Center. Ann Marie was the beloved wife of Stephen J. Green since Oct. 19, 1968; loving mother of Lynda Jardin and her husband Mark of Somerset and Wayne Green and his wife Jenelle of East Bridgwater; dear grandmother of Benjamin and Allie Jardin and Zachary and Maxwell Green; sister of the late William Satkevich Jr.; an aunt of many; and the close sister-in-law of Roberta Satkevich. Her funeral and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 2 to May 9, 2020