|
|
Anna Italia (D'Arpino) Capachione of East Bridgewater, formerly of Whitman, died peacefully on December 30, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the daughter of the late Roberto D'Arpino and Maria (Vicalvi) D'Arpino. Anna was born in Isola Del Liri, Italy, and immigrated to America at the age of 12, where she resided in Whitman and graduated from Whitman-Hanson High School, class of 1954. Anna was a masterful seamstress and proud owner of Anita D's Bridal and Alteration Shop located in East Bridgewater. A creative costume designer, her artistic contribution to theatrical and dance productions were unsurpassed. For several years Anna enjoyed her role as a Sunday school teacher at St. John's Parish in East Bridgewater, giving back to the community she cherished. She was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 59 years, Domenic Capachione. Her husband and children were everything to her and fueled everything she did. Anna was proud of her Italian heritage and she instilled the importance of her culture to all those she loved by opening her home for countless family gatherings. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her eggplant, gnocchi, and ravioli. Anna loved to travel and enjoyed frequent trips to her hometown in Italy with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her smile was beautiful and infectious, warming the hearts of everyone she encountered. She was known as a compassionate listener who always provided heartfelt words of wisdom and a touch of wit. She was the epitome of a truly selfless woman. She was the devoted mother to Robert Capachione and his wife Kathleen, Teresa Capachione, Natalie Anderson and her husband Robert, Nadina Wilk and her husband Jeff, Kathleen Lloyd and her husband Andy, Tina Marchant and her husband Kevin, John Capachione and his wife Lisa, and Lucia Ferguson and her husband Chris. The loving sister of Rose Cassiani of Brockton, and the late Catherine Lozzi and Jean Mancinelli, both of Whitman, she was also the adoring and inspirational Nonie to Jill, Brian, Kristen, Allison, Cheralyn, Kendra, Matthew, Dan, Jillian, Emile, Justine, Michael, Amanda, Justin, Dayna, Erik, Gus, Annabella, Noah, Domenic, Lucas, Nicholas, and 8 great-grandchildren; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Saturday, January 4, at 8 a..m. Funeral Mass in the Holy Ghost Church, 518 Washington St., Whitman, at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in the Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020