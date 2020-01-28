Home

Anthony P. DeRosa Obituary
Anthony P. DeRosa , 85, a resident of Easton for the past 50 years, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side.He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth J. DeRosa for 51 years. Born and raised in Quincy, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Concetta (Gaudiano) DeRosa. Anthony's favorite pastimes were gardening and caring for his many pets. He shared a love for horses with his family. Spending time with Family was most important to him. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, Anthony is survived by three children, John P. DeRosaof Easton, Jennifer H. (DeRosa) Shenk and her husband Tim of Easton, and Jean E. (DeRosa) Abrahamson and her husband Jared of Ray- nham. The joy of his life were his 2 beautiful granddaughters, Hazel and Jane Abrahamson. Anthony leaves behind his cherished sister, Ursula (DeRosa) Svizzero and her loving family. He was the dear brother of the late Genevieve (DeRosa) White. Services were held. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
