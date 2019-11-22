|
Antone M. "Tony" Dahlborg of West Bridgewater died November 20, 2019, in his home, at the age of 61. Tony was born in Germany, son of the late Margot (Lewandowsky) and Carlton Dahlborg. Tony came to Bridgewater at the age of 12 where he was raised and educated graduating from Bridgewater-Raynham High School. He was a talented cabinet maker working many years for Herrick & White in Cumberland, R.I. Tony was a meticulous gardener and spent many hours working in the yard and listening to his Blues music. He had a love of cigars and a vast collection which he enjoyed sharing with friends. He had a great sense of humor was a very generous person and loved by many. He was the father of Elizabeth Dahlborg of East Falmouth; fiance of Karen Sullivan of West Bridgewater; and father figure to Karen's daughter, Tara Pandolfi and her husband Craig of Worcester; brother of Traudl Blair of N.Y., Renate Rumberger and Lore Effler both of Germany. Tony is also survived by 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, West Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday, November 24, from 1-4 p.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019