August Arns Jr., 86 of Easton, devoted husband of Nancy (Boyle) Arns. Children, Linda J. Arns of Tampa Florida and Jeffrey A. Arns, wife Debora, grandchildren, Amanda and Jonathan Arns of Norton. Gus' siblings, Alma Blanchard, twin sister, of Attleboro, brother, Herman Arns of North Attleboro, June Clavette, North Attleboro, predeceased by sister Alice Belville of Florida. Gus graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1952 and Northeastern University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Working for Seabeam Instruments in Walpole, Gus supervised the installation of sonar devices on ships in Germany, Spain, England, Holland, India, and Japan. Gus was a member of the Easton Finance Committee for 14 years. He served as Chairman of the Easton Republican Town Committee for many years . As a member of the Easton Lions Club, he was presented with the Melvin Jones Award for dedicated humanitarian services. Gus enjoyed playing the trombone in the Canton Community Band and the Double Eagle German Band. Gus enjoyed gardening - creating beautiful flowers and vegetables. People would often stop to admire his handiwork. Gus had a fondness for all wildlife and rescued many a bird, frog, turtle or squirrel but mostly he loved the turkeys. Gus will be missed by all who knew him and admired his devotion to family, friends and country. A private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus' memory may be sent to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts at 1300 West Elm Street Ext. Brockton, MA 02301 or to the Easton Food Pantry 136 Elm Street, North Easton, MA 02356. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
