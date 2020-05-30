Barbara A. Ahl (Haasis), of Bridgewater, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Hyde Park, passed away on May 27, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Hospital at the age of 86. Barbara worked at Child World in Dedham for 15 years and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for 11 years. When Barbara moved to Bridgewater after retirement, she spent much of her time volunteering at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater. Barbara enjoyed cooking for the priests, lending a hand and helping out her fellow parishioners. George and Barbara enjoyed their life at High Pond Estates with their many friends. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard, bocci, bingo, and her many trips to the Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Connecticut casinos. Nothing brought her more joy than having all of her kids together during large family gatherings. She was the foundation of the family and will be dearly missed. Predeceased by her husband George A. Ahl; her parents Karle and Margaret Haasis (Barrie - Crawford); her brother James Haasis of Rochester, NY; and her daughter June M. Ahl of Hyde Park. Barbara is survived by her children: James A. Ahl and wife Janet of Florida, Michael J. Ahl and wife Maryann of Millis, Thomas E. Ahl and wife Stacey of Alabama, Kevin J. Ahl and wife Cheryl of Hanson, and Kenneth R. Ahl and wife Michelle of Texas. Barbara is also survived by her sister Joanne Bavineau and her husband Michael of Middleboro and Janice Norton of Plainville. Barbara has twelve (12) grandchildren and six (6) great-grandchildren who she adored. She had many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, services for Barbara will be private. Barbara will be buried with her beloved husband George in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joslyn Diabetes Center of Boston, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal-News Independent from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.