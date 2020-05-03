|
Barbara E. (Ehrler) Dolloff, 87, of Bridgewater, formerly of Easton, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at home under the care of her family. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick H. Dolloff II. Born in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of the late William and Sadie (Dunn) Ehrler, she was raised in New Haven and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. Barbara was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Agriculture, and was appointed to the position of Commission Judge for Harness Horse Racing. She also worked with her late husband at his F.H. Dolloff Co. A devoted parishioner of the Holy Cross Church in Easton, Barbara was a 6th grade CCD teacher for several decades. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister and as a Lector for many years. Barbara had been a committed volunteer for the American Red Cross while she lived in Easton. Her passions included tendering her flower and vegetable gardens, and enjoying her friends while playing cards. She was an avid reader preferring historical non-fiction. Barbara was preceded in death by her two sons, Frederick Dolloff III and Mark Dolloff. She is survived by her children, Priscilla (Mike) Crane of Prince George, VA., Barbara (Greg) Wolfe of Easton, Cindi (John) Molloy of Avon, Wayne (Colette) Dolloff of Taunton, Marty (Angela) Dolloff of Raynham, Michael (Cheryl) Dolloff of Oxford, Fla., Stacy (Richard) Hamalian of West Bridgewater, Jennifer (Jim) Ammons of San Antonio, Texas, Andrea Dolloff of Wayzata, Minn., Patricia Dolloff of Nantucket and Maggie Dolloff of Mansfield; 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was sister of the late Genevieve Santacrose, William Ehrler, Sadie Glenwinkel, Betty DePalma and George Ehrler. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Church in So. Easton. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com. Donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to: My Brother's Keeper: 508-238-7512, Mybrotherskeeper.org
Published in Journal News Independent from May 3 to May 10, 2020