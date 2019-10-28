|
Barbara L. (Leggett) Procaccini, age 85, of Bridgewater, formerly of Yarmouth, died peacefully, October 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Barbara was the wife of the late Ernest Procaccini Jr. She was born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late James A. and Catherine M. (Walsh) Leggett. Barbara was a 1952 graduate of Brockton High School and 1955 graduate of Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. For over 30 years she was a Registered Nurse at Brockton Hospital working in many departments. Barbara lived in Brockton for 60 years. Following her retirement in 1994, she moved to Yarmouth where she lived for 16 years. While living in Yarmouth, she was a volunteer at the Baby Clinic in Barnstable and West Yarmouth Library. She moved to Bridgewater nine years ago and was a member of the High Pond Estates Committee. Over the years Barbara enjoyed reading, knitting, craft painting, and traveling with friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Barbara was the mother of Michael J. Procaccini and his wife Mary of Lakeville, Tina M. King and her husband Gary of Brockton, Catherine M. Fitzmaurice and her husband Paul of Bourne, Maryanne McLaughlin and her husband John of Scituate and the late James E. Procaccini and his wife Christine of Brockton. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Kathleen M. Leggett and Phyllis M. (Daylor) Sperry. Visiting hours held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Wednesday, October 30, 4 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Thursday, October 31, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Please consider donations in Barbaras name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019