Barbara L. (Marine) Smith, 94, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton and Athol, died September 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Barbara was married to the late George W. Smith Sr., the love of her life. She was the loving mother of George Smith Jr. and his wife Brenda of Vero Beach, Florida, Dianne Oman and her husband Gary of Bridgewater, and Debra Griswold and her husband Willard of Berkley. Visiting hours will be held at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and graveside ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's memory be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
