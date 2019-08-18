|
Becky J. (Kenworthy) Schneider, 74, a resident of Easton for over 30 years, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Boston Medical Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Richard Schneider. Born in Tacoma, Wash., a daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Hedlend) Kenworthy, she was raised in Tacoma and was a graduate of Clover Park High School. She continued her education at the University of Washington earning both a bachelors and masters degree in education. Becky was employed by the Town of Abington as an Elementary School Teacher. She was a member of both the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Teachers Association. An avid reader, she enjoyed her cats and was devoted to her family. Becky is survived by a daughter, Remi Schneider of Nantucket and many friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. Donations in Becky's memory may be sent to either Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA. 02379 or to the , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA. 02301. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019