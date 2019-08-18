Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for Becky Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Becky J. Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Becky J. Schneider Obituary
Becky J. (Kenworthy) Schneider, 74, a resident of Easton for over 30 years, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Boston Medical Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Richard Schneider. Born in Tacoma, Wash., a daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Hedlend) Kenworthy, she was raised in Tacoma and was a graduate of Clover Park High School. She continued her education at the University of Washington earning both a bachelors and masters degree in education. Becky was employed by the Town of Abington as an Elementary School Teacher. She was a member of both the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Teachers Association. An avid reader, she enjoyed her cats and was devoted to her family. Becky is survived by a daughter, Remi Schneider of Nantucket and many friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. Donations in Becky's memory may be sent to either Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA. 02379 or to the , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA. 02301. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Becky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now