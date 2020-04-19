|
|
Benemino R. Gallo, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary K. (McFarland) Gallo for 44 years. Born on May 13, 1931 in Boston, he was the son of the late Guiseppe and Maria (Amendolia) Gallo. After graduating from Stoughton High School, class of 1950, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1952, when he was honorably discharged as a Corporal. After passing the state test, in 1954 Mr. Gallo became a master barber. He also held every office in Brockton Chapter and surrounding towns Chapter 815; he held titles from secretary to president. Mr. Gallo enjoyed going with his wife to Las Vegas. He was on a bowling team for many years and loved to golf and sing. He also loved spending time with his family and was a devoted husband and father. He loved life with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his children, Patricia Bernier of East Bridgewater and Kathleen Bumpus of Raynham; his grandchildren, William Smith, Jessica Rich, MaryBeth Bernier, Timothy Bumpus, Benemino Bumpus, Shawn Bumpus, Theodore Bumpus, Shannon Smith and Angelina Kirouac; and his great-grandchildren, Timothy, Natasha, David, Devin, Cassidy, Skyler and Myles. He was also the father of the late Mary Kirouac and grandfather of the late Guiseppe Bumpus. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020