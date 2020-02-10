|
Byron L. Campbell, 100, a resident of Easton for 25 years, formerly of Essex, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Manor Health Care in Brockton. He was the husband of the late Kitty E. (Evans) Campbell. Born in Manchester, Nova Scotia, Canada, a son of the late Byron A. and Mamie (Grady) Campbell, he was raised and educated in Nova Scotia, Canada. A veteran of the Canadian Army, he served during World War II and was honorably discharged. A few years later, Byron settled in Essex, where he raised his family with his late wife Kitty. He worked as a commercial fisherman for 39 years out of Gloucester and New Bedford. A life Mason of the Acacia Lodge of Gloucester, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, building birdhouses and whirligigs. Byron is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Foster of West Roxbury and her husband Robert W. Bob Foster of Easton and Susan DeMasi and her husband Robert of Danville, VA.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Richard Campbell and brother of the late Hester MacIntosh, Ruby Ingalls, Arthur Campbell and Kenneth Campbell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph Manor Health Care, 215 Thatcher Street, Brockton. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. In lieu of flowers donations in Byrons memory may be sent to St. Joseph Manor, Attn. Debbie Mayer, 215 Thatcher Street, Brockton, MA 02302. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020