Carla Medeiros
Carla (Rounds) Medeiros, 77, of Bridgewater passed away on August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Medeiros of Brockton and companion of the late Robert Rosa of Stoughton, she was the dedicated parent of Leanne (Medeiros) Allegrini of Carver, wife of Michael J. Allegrini. Daughter of the late Carl and Florence Rounds. Predeceased by her siblings, Marilyn Holliday of San Diego, CA, John "Jackie" Rounds of Foxboro, Lois Finnin of Everett, and Virginia Roffey of Quincy. Devoted grandmother to Ethan and Morgan Allegrini. Carla also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Carla's greatest joy was her grandchildren. She could be found cheering Ethan on at his hockey games and Morgan at her dance recitals. Carla spoke about them often to anyone who would listen. Her laughter was contagious and she found humor in almost everything. For many years she enjoyed camping with her family at Canoe River Campground and watching pro-tennis matches with her sisters. As she grew older she cherished visits from her nieces Linda, Laurie, Janet, Jennifer and friends. Carla was retired from the Bridgewater Elder Affairs Office where she worked for 20 years. Due to current health concerns services for Carla will be private. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy

August 18, 2020
She was a great person to know joseph Bukin retired Bat bus driver.
Joseph bukin
Coworker
