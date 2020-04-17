|
Carmela Mastropietro, 88, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2020, at the Southeast Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Easton. Carmela is survived by several nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her eight older siblings, brothers, Bernard Mastropietro, Vincent Mastropietro, Armand Mastropietro, Dante Mastropietro, Augustine Mastropietro and Richard Mastropietro, and sisters, Mary (Mastropietro) Cerce and Ann (Mastropietro) Lanzetta. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020