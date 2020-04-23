|
Carolyn "Lynn" Stone was received into Heaven on April 13, 2020 after a long illness. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her challenges and ultimately gave her peace. Lynn was born to George and Carol (Clark) Lohnes in Boston, MA on July 12, 1954. She was active in Easton Baptist Church in her early teens, where the Lohnes family was one of the founding families. Her active participation in several other churches throughout her life, including Liberty Baptist (Easton, MA), was a reflection of her lifelong devotion to God. A constant theme in her life was her support of those less fortunate and she was known as a "defender of the underdog". This trait extended to donating where she could and volunteering in areas where she could make a difference. Lynn was an avid reader with a wide range of interests from crafts to archaeology. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, and sewing. Lynn is preceded in death by her mother Carolyn. She is survived by her daughters Sarah and Jeannette; her son Jay; her father George; her sister Ruth; her brothers William and George; her ex-husband Greg; and her grandchildren Elias and Nora. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and employees who helped her at various hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout the years. The care she received at the ICU at Beth Israel in the past several months was nothing short of extraordinary. The family would especially like to thank her hospice nurses for their compassion in assisting the family in communicating with Lynn during these times when their presence was not possible. There will be a service and burial at a future date when gatherings of loved ones are allowed. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to either Samaritans Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org) or the Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org).
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020