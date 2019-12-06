|
Catherine A. (McGranachan) Ryan, age 95, of Bridgewater, died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019. Kay, as she was known by her family and friends, was the daughter of the late John and Rose Agnes (Brennan) McGranachan and grew up in Faneuil Square in Brighton. She was a graduate of Brighton High School, Class of 1943, and after Dan Sr. returned from the Pacific Front during WWII, they married on Aug. 10, 1946. For many years they raised their children in Faneuil Square in a two family owned by Kay's parents before moving to Bridgewater in 1959. She loved being a homemaker and cherished each day with her kids. She loved all aspects of raising them, from the different sporting events and dances, to the high school escapades, and onto college, careers, weddings, and eventually grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she loved her family and it was the most important aspect of her life. Later, when her role of super mom shifted into the grandparent phase, she and her late husband Dan did quite a bit of traveling. Dan served aboard the USS Canberra and they loved attending their reunions. They visited many states, Hawaii and Florida were always their favorite, and their furthest adventure was to Australia. Kay was the loving mother of Daniel P. Ryan and his wife Joan of Halifax, Paul S. Ryan of Bridgewater, Dennis M. Ryan (deceased), and Cathleen M. Tramonte and her husband Leonard of Bridgewater; proud "Nana" of Kelly, Christopher, Wendy, Colleen, Michael, Amanda, Ashley, Patrick, Sean; and "Great Nana" of 9; sister of the late Esther Adams, John McGranachan, and Mildred Loughran. Also survived by many loving relatives. All are cordially invited to a gathering for a funeral procession on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 9, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2019