Charles J. Monestere Jr., 80, a long-term resident of Bridgewater, died peacefully on November 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was the devoted son of the late Dr. Charles and Aida Monestere (Baroni) and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. He graduated from Bridgewater State College where he earned a bachelor's degree in education. He resided in Bridgewater and worked at the West Bridgewater High School, where he taught biology, physics and drivers education. Following his long teaching career, Charles opened Pace Driving School in West Bridgewater. Charles was devoted to his family and cherished his Roman Catholic religion. He was an avid model railroad enthusiast and enjoyed photography, as well as his dogs and cats. The dedicated husband of the late Kathryn A. Monestere of Bridgewater, they were married for 49 years. He was the father of Carla Monestere, PhD of MI; Charles J. Monestere III (Sandra) of Slingerlands, N.Y.; Francis Monestere (Melanie) of Los Angeles, CA; and Joseph Monestere (Ania) of Agoura Hills, CA. He was the loving grandfather of Matthew, Gianna, Sophia, and Adrian, and brother of Joseph S. Monestere of Dix Hills, N.Y. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12. A Mass and Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater at 9 a.m. followed by a burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 11, from 4 - 7 p.m. Donations in Charles' memory may be sent to the . For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019