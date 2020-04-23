Home

Charlotte (Cicoro) LaPointe, 78, of East Bridgewater, MA, wife for 39 years of David W. LaPointe, Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Brockton, MA on December 10, 1941, daughter of the late Richard A. and Albina E. (Ekasala) Cicoro. She was raised in Brockton and attended Brockton's Catholic and Public Schools. Charlotte worked for the City of Brockton as a Clerk in the Assessor's Office, retiring after 19 years of service. Charlotte enjoyed golfing, reading, doing puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, and hanging out with her beloved dog, Moxie. Charlotte will be sorely missed and the world is less beautiful with her passing. She leaves two daughters, Rebecca M. Joseph and her husband George, Tanya A. Bejarano and her husband Jose; five grandchildren, Aria M. Joseph, Celia I. Joseph, Nicholas A. Bejarano, Alexander J. Bejarano, and Summer C. Bejarano. Charlotte leaves two step children, Thomas LaPointe and Marie Smith. Charlotte was predeceased by her brother, Richard A. Cicoro and a stepson, David LaPointe, Jr. Charlotte was blessed with an amazing physician, Dr. Marcus Semel and his wonderful staff. Due to the COVID-19 State, National Mandate and for the health and safety of the community, services for Mrs. LaPointe will be held privately at the familys convenience. Burial to follow in the family plot in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com). Donations in Charlotte's name may be made to (https:// www.fredhutch.org/en.html).
