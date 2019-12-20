|
|
Cheryl A. (Aseph) Sherwood of Bridgewater died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, at the age of 75. Cheryl was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Alfreda (Anteski) and Joseph Aseph. She was raised and educated in Brockton, graduating from Brockton High School in 1962. Cheryl enjoyed bowling at the Westgate Lanes in Brockton in her younger years. Beloved wife of 47 years to Kenneth L. Sherwood. Mother of Jason W. Sherwood and his wife Robin of Plainville and Justin K. Sherwood and his wife Michelle of Rochester. Sister of Carol Stevens of Brockton. Grandmother of Nathan and Benjamin Sherwood. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday, December 23, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday, December 22, from 4-7 p.m. Burial in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019