Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Sherwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Sherwood Obituary
Cheryl A. (Aseph) Sherwood of Bridgewater died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, at the age of 75. Cheryl was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Alfreda (Anteski) and Joseph Aseph. She was raised and educated in Brockton, graduating from Brockton High School in 1962. Cheryl enjoyed bowling at the Westgate Lanes in Brockton in her younger years. Beloved wife of 47 years to Kenneth L. Sherwood. Mother of Jason W. Sherwood and his wife Robin of Plainville and Justin K. Sherwood and his wife Michelle of Rochester. Sister of Carol Stevens of Brockton. Grandmother of Nathan and Benjamin Sherwood. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday, December 23, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday, December 22, from 4-7 p.m. Burial in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -