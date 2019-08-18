|
|
Christine Marie "Chrissy" Fabrizio, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Randolph, passed away, unexpectedly, on August 13, 2019, at the age of 49. Loving mother of Nicole M. Dennison of East Bridgewater. Beloved daughter of George and Judy (Mascioli) Fabrizio of Taunton. Devoted sister of Joanie Renzi and her husband Christopher of Taunton and George Fabrizio and his wife Charleen of Easton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Chrissy grew up in Randolph and attended Norfolk Agricultural School. She worked for the MDC/State Police Mounted Police Unit in Canton. Most recently Chrissy worked for the Town of Bridgewater Water Dept. Chrissy loved animals and the ocean but especially loved being with her family. She will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours on Wednesday, August 21, from 4 | 8 p.m., in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main Street, (Rte. 28), Randolph. A memorial service held on Thursday, August 22, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to a . For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019