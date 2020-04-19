|
Claire Jacqueline (Hull) Martucelli, age 88 of So. Easton, passed away Saturday evening April11, 2020 at West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton after succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease. She was born December 3, 1931 in Boston the daughter of the late Clifford and Gertrude Hull. Claire was preceded in death by her husband James Martucelli Sr. and is survived by her loving companion of 36 years William Pezzella of So. Easton, her sons James Martucelli and wife Heidi of Plymouth, Robert Martucelli and wife Susan of Somerset, John Martucelli and wife Carol of S. Easton her daughter Janet Malone and husband James of So. Easton, Gina Shaw and husband William of East Bridgewater, Michael Pezzella, Mary Martucelli of Dedham and her sister Dolores Mclaughlin of Randolph. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; Phoebe, Max, Katlyn, Zachary, Christine, Meghan, Jennifer, Mikayla, Justin, Alex and Ashley. Her four great grandchildren; Jane, Thomas, Hazel and Connor. Claire also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Claire was a devoted member of the Holy Cross Church in So. Easton. She served as a eucharistic minister and spent countless hours participating in church functions and serving the people in her community. She retired in 1993 from Trim Alloys Inc. as the Secretary to the President. She enjoyed traveling, but her passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Corona Virus concerns, funeral services are private. A "celebration of life" memorial will be announced when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Alzheimer's Foundation of America" at 322 Eighth Ave,16th Floor New York, NY 10001in honor of her memory. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020