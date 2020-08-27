Claire Jacqueline (Hull) Martucelli, age 88, of South Easton, passed away Saturday evening, April11, 2020, at West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton, after succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, James Martucelli Sr., and is survived by her loving companion of 36 years, William Pezzella of South Easton, her sons, James Martucelliand wife Heidi of Plymouth, Robert Martucelli and wife Susan of Somerset, John Martucelli and wife Carol of South Easton her daughter Janet Malone and husband James of South Easton, Gina Shaw and husband William of East Bridgewater, Michael Pezzella, Mary Martucelli of Dedham and her sister, Dolores Mclaughlin of Randolph. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Phoebe, Max, Katlyn, Zachary, Christine, Meghan, Jennifer, Mikayla, Justin, Alex and Ashley. Her four great grandchildren; Jane, Thomas, Hazel and Connor. Claire also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. She was born December 3, 1931, in Boston, the daughter of the late Clifford and Gertrude Hull. Claire was a devoted member of the Holy Cross Church in So. Easton. She served as a eucharistic minister and spent countless hours participating in church functions and serving the people in her community. She retired in 1993 from Trim Alloys Inc. as the secretary to the president. She enjoyed traveling, but her passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial Mass requiring mask and social distancing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001, in honor of her memory. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
.