|
|
David E. Chaffee, of Bridgewater, died on June 28, 2019, at the age of 91. He was the son of the late Ruth E. (Thompson) and Arthur C. Chaffee. He is survived by his wife, Anne E. (Dyer) Chaffee; his sons, David Jr. and his wife Kathy, Philip and his wife Carol, Russell and his wife Donna. He was proud to have had 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his four siblings, Arthur Jr., Roscoe, Edna and Nancy; and also his daughter-in-law, Heather; and his grandson, Brad. A celebration of life service will be held on July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Central Square Congregational Church, Bridgewater. A collation will follow the service. All are welcome. Donations may be made in David's honor to the Charity Fund of Fellowship Lodge AF and AM, PO Box 644, Bridgewater, MA 02324. For more details, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from July 3 to July 10, 2019