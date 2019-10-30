Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Dick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Dick Obituary
David James Dick, East Bridgewater, 72, died at home on Friday, October 25, after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Carole (Cossette) Dick. In addition to his wife Carole, he is survived by 5 children, 2 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. David served in the United States Navy from 1966-1973 Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 1, from 4 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now