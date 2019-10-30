|
|
David James Dick, East Bridgewater, 72, died at home on Friday, October 25, after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Carole (Cossette) Dick. In addition to his wife Carole, he is survived by 5 children, 2 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. David served in the United States Navy from 1966-1973 Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 1, from 4 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019