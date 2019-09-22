|
Denise Marie Auger,75, of Easton passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at Southeast Health Care Center. Denise was born on May15, 1944 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Elizabeth and Harry Palmer. She was the wife of the late David Auger, and is survived by her loving children, Edward Taje and his wife Cheri of Taunton, Richard Taje of Beverly Hills, Fla., and Lisa Jackson of Easton. She was preceded in death by her late son, Christopher Taje. Denise was the sister of Harry Palmer, Edward Palmer, Louise Call, Beverly Ciardi, Brian Palmer, Elizabeth Dunphy, Judy Cronin, Deborah Sacco, Michael Palmer, Kevin Palmer, and Joseph Palmer. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Denise grew up in Dorchester, and lived in Brockton for many years where she raised her family. In later years she lived in Raynham, Beverly Hills, Fla., and Easton. She was a longtime employee of Knapp Shoes in Brockton ,and for the United States Postal Service in Brockton. Throughout her life, Denise enjoyed working with ceramics, bowling, dancing, playing cribbage, and spending time with her grandchildren. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, September 23, from 4 - 7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's memory may be sent to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019