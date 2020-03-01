|
|
Doloris Lopiekes, of Bridgewater, passed away January 19, 2020 in the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice House in Braintree at the age of 86. Dolores was born in Bridgewater, daughter of the late Petronele (Brasus) and Anthony Lopiekes. Doloris was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, Simmons College and graduate schools of the Massachusetts College of Pharamacy and Michigan. Delores worked for Park, Davis and Monsanto, and retired from the Gillette Company. She was the author of many scientific papers and holder of several patents in the field of chemistry. Deloris was a member of the American Chemistry Society, The New York Academy of Science and Sigma Xi, an international scientific honor society and was active in Bridgewater town affairs, as a member of the Growth Advisory Committee and the Bridgewater Improvement Association. In keeping with the wishes of Dolores, a private graveside service was held in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bidgewater. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020