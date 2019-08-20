Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Blood


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Blood Obituary
Donald W. Blood, 88, of Sandwich, formerly of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at home under the care of his family. He was the devoted husband of Alice L. (Schofield) for 68 years. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Warren and Ethel (Cruickshank) Blood, he was raised in Easton and was a 1949 graduate of Oliver Ames High School, where he was very active in track and field. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served as an SF1 during peacetime and was honorably discharged. A longtime resident of Easton, he was a self-employed carpenter, he built several homes and served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Easton. He later moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he continued his carpentry and later worked for Pratt and Whitney as an Industrial Fireman. Donald later moved back to Easton, then built a home and retired in Maine, spending the winters in Zephyrhills, Fla., with many high school friends. Eventually they settled in Sandwich with family. Donald enjoyed the beauty of nature where he would often walk and hike. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, archery, building model airplanes and he was an avid baseball fan. In addition to his wife Alice, he is survived by his children, Susan E. Smith and her husband Craig of West Bridgewater, Donald W. Blood Jr. and his wife Melanie of Middleboro and Ellen Vinciguerra and her husband Robert of Sandwich; his brother, Gene Blood and his wife Elaine of Newport, R.I.; four grandchildren, Stacey Curtis of Attleboro, Shaun Tibbetts of Taunton; Katelyn and Daniel Vinciguerra of Sandwich; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late George Blood. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Warrens memory may be sent to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now