|
|
Donna Marie (McGonigle) Little, of North Easton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 61. She leaves behind her longtime companion and "best buddy", Vin Shipalowski of North Easton. Donna was the beloved mother of Christine Little of Brockton and Cassandra Little of North Easton; and was the sister of Bob McGonigle, Denise Balchunas and Dan McGonigle. Donna also leaves behind her 2 cherished grandchildren, Hanna and Kati Umana; and many nieces, nephews and close friends, including her lifelong best friend, Bonnie Norrman, who was always there for her. A celebration of life will be held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton, on Saturday, September 21, from 1-3 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Donna's name to Angell Animal Medical Center-MSPCA. Donations can be sent to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For full obituary details, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit Southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019