Dorothy E. (Leandres) Silvia of Bridgewater passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Morton Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Silvia and mother of Henry A. Silvia, Jr. of Brockton, David Silvia of N.C., Mark Silvia of Lakeville, James Silvia of E. Bridgewater, Kathleen Silvia of ME, Michael Silvia of Maine and the late Robert Silvia of Bridgewater. Dorothy is also survived by her dear companion, Geno Panzini of Bridgewater. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 23 to May 30, 2020