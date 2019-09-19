|
Dorothy F. "Dot" Goveia, 93, a resident of Easton for the past 72 years, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with her family at her side after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Goveia. Born and raised in Norwell, a daughter of the late Alexander and Eleanor (Tooke) Brewster, she was a graduate of Norwell High School. A homemaker until the age of 40, she began her working career in the banking industry and was employed by North Easton Savings Bank for 20 years, retiring as the assistant treasurer. An active longtime member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, she served as a Stephen Minister and counselor. She enjoyed knitting and was devoted to her family. Dot is survived by her children, Gerald L. Goveia of Bourne, James A. Goveia of Denver, Colo., Judith A. Schmitt of Hull, Janice D. Toomey of Easton and Jason D. Goveia of Easton; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late George Goveia and sister of the late Donald Brewster and Barbara Marcellino. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln Street, North Easton, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow in South Easton Cemetery, Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be sent to Disabled and Limbless Veterans, 122 Hill Street, Norwood, MA 02062 or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln Street, North Easton, MA 02356. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019