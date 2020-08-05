Earl F. "Butch" Haskell, 77, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Earl F. Sr. and Bertha Haskell, he enjoyed his job as a self-employed auto body repairman and was talented with construction abilities. He was an active and faithful member of the church he attended. He was a loving, supportive father to his sons in all their outdoor activities and endeavors. He enjoyed being with his family and spending time hiking and skiing in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Beloved husband of Vera (Benson) Haskell for 58 years. Loving father of Earl A. Haskell and his wife Kathy of West Bridgewater and the late Wayne "Rusty" Haskell. Devoted brother to Pauline Harwood of NH. He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughters Wetherly Perry and Emaree Tucker; his precious great-grandchildren Jaden, Steven, and Alice, as well as many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, August 10 at 10 a.m. at Fern Hill Cemetery, High Street, Hanson. In following state guidelines, we ask all visitors to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness of your choice. For directions and to sign Earl's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.