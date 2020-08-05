1/1
Earl F. Haskell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl F. "Butch" Haskell, 77, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Earl F. Sr. and Bertha Haskell, he enjoyed his job as a self-employed auto body repairman and was talented with construction abilities. He was an active and faithful member of the church he attended. He was a loving, supportive father to his sons in all their outdoor activities and endeavors. He enjoyed being with his family and spending time hiking and skiing in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Beloved husband of Vera (Benson) Haskell for 58 years. Loving father of Earl A. Haskell and his wife Kathy of West Bridgewater and the late Wayne "Rusty" Haskell. Devoted brother to Pauline Harwood of NH. He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughters Wetherly Perry and Emaree Tucker; his precious great-grandchildren Jaden, Steven, and Alice, as well as many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, August 10 at 10 a.m. at Fern Hill Cemetery, High Street, Hanson. In following state guidelines, we ask all visitors to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness of your choice. For directions and to sign Earl's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved