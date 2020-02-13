|
|
Edward A. Caramanica of Bridgewater passed away peacefully, at his home with his family at his side on February 1, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born in Boston, son of the late Stella (Russes) and Anthony Caramanica. Eddie was raised in Braintree, graduating from Braintree High School with the class of 1950. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean conflict. He was employed by the Chapman Lighting Manufacturing in Avon for 50 years as Floor Manager and Supervisor. Eddie was an avid homing pigeon flyer, having been given two young pigeons from his grandfather when he was only five years old. He raised and flew racing pigeons for 65+ years. He was a lifetime member of the American Racing Pigeon Union, and also a member of the International Federation of Pigeon Flyers. He also loved fishing and did so at every opportunity he could. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy E. (Chaves) Caramanica of Bridgewater for 44 years; stepfather of Richard D. Irving of Chelmsford, Robert D. Irving of Middleboro and Terry S. Irving of Bridgewater; brother of Donald Caramanica of Halifax; the proud and happy grandfather of Heather, Courtney, Tyler and Kyle. He so loved all his grandchildren. He was uncle to many nieces and nephews who loved him. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visiting hours will begin in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Wednesday, February 19, at 4 p.m. and conclude with a service in the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the or to . For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020